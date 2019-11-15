Centre for Disease Control lab planned for Nadi

The Ministry of Health is working with the World Health Organization to set up a testing lab for Fiji Centre Disease Control in Nadi and expanding COVID-19 testing capabilities at the Lautoka Hospital.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete highlighted this while receiving COVID-19 testing kits worth over $600,000 from the Korea International Cooperation Agency better known as KOICA.

Dr Waqainabete acknowledged KOICA and the government of Korea for being in constant contact with the Centre for Disease Control on the type of COVID-19 test kits best suited and needed in Fiji.

He says this will enhance testing capabilities especially at the borders and at the Fiji laboratory in Tamavua.

“The World Health Organization assessed Fiji’s compliance with COVID-19 testing and have rated the Health Ministry as having 100 per cent compliance of the highest calibre of testing. So we have a very rigid and stringent form of testing, if we say that somebody is COVID-19 negative, they are truly negative and if they are positive they are truly positive because we align ourselves to that type of testing.”

More than 10,000 Fijians have been tested for COVID-19.