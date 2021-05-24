Centre for Credible Election Information established

The Fijian Elections Office has gone a step further to fight misinformation about elections.

FEO will now be able to counter misinformation and engineered disinformation through the establishment of the Centre for Credible Election Information.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says this new initiative would serve as a virtual hub for all electoral and election-related information in Fiji and it would add to the ongoing voter education and information work being done by the FEO.

He says the Centre for Credible Election Information will be part of FEO’s public relations campaign in the 2022 General Election.

Saneem says one of the objectives of the Centre for Credible Election Information is to produce and publish information on the 2022 General Election.

“Support the Fijian Elections Office publications framework in terms of dissemination of credible election information; and actively provide clarifications and responses to information that is either misleading or incorrect in relation to the election processes and work with agencies to remove misinformation from various platforms.”

The Supervisor of Election says following the establishment of the Centre, the FEO will embark on a national campaign to raise awareness and educate Fijians on countering misinformation, false news, and disinformation, especially those propagated through social media ahead of the 2022 General Election.