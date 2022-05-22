Cement Company ordered to stop operations following breaches

[File Photo]

A stop-work order has been issued to Pacific Cement Limited by the Department of Environment.

Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe confirms the Department is in touch with the leadership of the company in terms of compliance breaches.

He says there is a Monitoring Committee in place by the Department to closely monitor any breaches.

Wycliffe says a committee member had raised concerns and an immediate inspection was carried out prior to issuing the notice.

“We don’t prohibit people forever, in most cases, we give them an opportunity to rectify, rehabilitate, and when they rehabilitate or restitute we bring them back to the fold and support them and assist them.”



He says for environmental-related breaches, the Department has issued 25 prohibition notices and ten prohibition notices for waste and pollution-related breaches since January this year.

Attempts to get comments from Pacific Cement Limited proved futile.