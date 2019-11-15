Home

News

Cella wants more Fijian made product in the U.S market

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 19, 2020 6:52 am
The U.S Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella is pushing for more Fijian made products to be made available to the American market.

The U.S Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella is pushing for more Fijian made products to be made available to the American market.

In an interview, Cella says the “Fiji Forward” initiative which was launched a few weeks ago will encourage businesses to trade with the U.S.

Cella says subsequent round table discussion is ongoing to make this a reality.

“Working with Fiji thought leaders, Industry, government education about how we can take this moment in time and introspect and look outward to the opportunity that is there.”

The Ambassador also says while Fiji water is a familiar product in the U.S, there is a need for more diverse products.

Cella also indicated they have a team that works to identify which products are best suitable for which state.

