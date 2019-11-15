Celebrate the privilege of being a Fijian: PM

Today marks Fiji’s 50th Independence anniversary and Fijians across the globe are expected to be in celebration mode.

On this day in 1970, Fiji became an independent nation following years of rulership under the British Empire.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says 10th October is a special day for all Fijians and our independence anniversary holds a special place in our calendar.

This rings true as people will gather with family, friends, and neighbors to celebrate their pride in the country showing how far we’ve come.

Bainimarama is urging the youth to step up as they will determine our future adding that today’s generation will take the baton from government and continue to represent Fiji on the world stage.

“It’s all you’ll ever know and for that, you are the future. You will fight with vigor and with patriotism for yourselves and your country. You will be unfettered as we march forward, and conquer enemies of the grandest scale from climate change to contagion.”

The Prime Minister stresses that today’s celebration is not only about the birth of an independent Fiji but rather about celebrating the privilege of being Fijian.

Bainimarama is encouraging Fijians to be proud of the country’s achievements over the years embracing togetherness and unity in a multicultural society.

Meanwhile, the main Fiji Day celebrations at Albert Park will be aired live on FBCTV from 9am.