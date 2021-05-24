Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|
Full Coverage

News

Celebrate the festival of lights responsibly

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 4, 2021 7:25 am

After months of restrictions, many Fijians will get together to celebrate the festival of lights, however, they have also been reminded to observe all COVID safe measures.

Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji President, Sarju Prasad says the entire world is grappling with the COVID-19 and the protocols in place need to be strictly adhered to.

On this occasion, Prasad is also urging Fijians to look after and support each other.

Article continues after advertisement

“I very earnestly ask each and every one of us to follow the protocol that has been laid down by the Ministry of Health and the Government. Look after each other, look after your families, and also look after those who are not celebrating Deepawali. “

TISI Sangam President, Sadasivan Naicker says while the celebrations will not have the same zeal as previous years, it is important to include those who will not be celebrating the festival.

Aryan Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji President, Kamlesh Arya also shared similar sentiments.

“I express our best wishes on this Deepawali day to all Fijians. And I hope that Deepawali would be of prosperity, of comfort, of togetherness. May I also on behalf of the Sabha say, that lets lead us by example, show respect to others and enjoy the festivity in the manner befitting the morals behind Deepawali.”

Diwali festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

The most widespread custom is the lighting of diyas- small earthenware lamps filled with oil on the night of the new moon to invite the presence of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Diwali is generally a time for visiting, exchanging gifts, wearing new clothes, feasting, feeding the poor, and setting off fireworks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.