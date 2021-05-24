Celebrate the festival of lights responsibly

After months of restrictions, many Fijians will get together to celebrate the festival of lights, however, they have also been reminded to observe all COVID safe measures.

Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji President, Sarju Prasad says the entire world is grappling with the COVID-19 and the protocols in place need to be strictly adhered to.

On this occasion, Prasad is also urging Fijians to look after and support each other.

“I very earnestly ask each and every one of us to follow the protocol that has been laid down by the Ministry of Health and the Government. Look after each other, look after your families, and also look after those who are not celebrating Deepawali. “

TISI Sangam President, Sadasivan Naicker says while the celebrations will not have the same zeal as previous years, it is important to include those who will not be celebrating the festival.

Aryan Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji President, Kamlesh Arya also shared similar sentiments.

“I express our best wishes on this Deepawali day to all Fijians. And I hope that Deepawali would be of prosperity, of comfort, of togetherness. May I also on behalf of the Sabha say, that lets lead us by example, show respect to others and enjoy the festivity in the manner befitting the morals behind Deepawali.”

Diwali festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

The most widespread custom is the lighting of diyas- small earthenware lamps filled with oil on the night of the new moon to invite the presence of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Diwali is generally a time for visiting, exchanging gifts, wearing new clothes, feasting, feeding the poor, and setting off fireworks.