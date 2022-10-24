Celebrate the Festival of Lights in a clean and safe way: Nand

The Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji advises people to observe the Festival of Lights in a clean and safe manner this year.

Acting Sanatan Sabha President, Dhirendra Nand says this as Fiji maintains its commitment to environmental conservation.

“Let us all together celebrate this festival in a clean and safe way, and take a pledge to contribute to protecting the environment. May this great festival of lights and happiness illuminate everyone’s life with new energy, light, health and prosperity.”

Nand says that now COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, many of their members are celebrating Diwali with their families and friends.

He also says that they will distribute food and sweets to the less fortunate.

Nand believes that the beauty of Diwali in the country is that Fijians from all walks of life celebrate it, regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion.