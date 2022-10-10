Celebrate how far we’ve come: Maharaj

Fiji’s 52nd year of independence marks years of development as a nation and the epic journey endured to reach the milestones achieved today says the Assistant Minister for Employment Alvick Maharaj.

Officiating the Fiji Day celebrations in Labasa this morning, Maharaj says today, pride swells in the hearts of Fijians as we look upon our noble banner blue and reflect on success, progress and faith that has been taken to forge Fiji as we know today.

“For the first time economic, social and human rights are recognised and written in our supreme law- access to education, access to economic opportunity and access to housing are just examples of what is protected and granted to all of us.”

The Assistance Minister also paid homage to the strong visionary and powerful leadership of our past leaders since independence adding we are not only celebrating history but also making it.

He adds we must unite and be proud of Fijians for their achievements over the past years.

“Through the various challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, we managed to persevere and move forward with full economic recovery not far in the near future. We have faith in each other in our current leaders and celebrating the things that bind us together as Fijians with our love for our nation, our love of God and our love for each other.”

Maharaj acknowledged Fijians who turned up at Subrail Park for the celebration this morning stating it is indicative of the true spirit of the Fijian people, energy and courage that makes Fiji grow.

Members of the Royal Fiji Military Forces, Fiji Police Force, Fiji Corrections Service and the National Fire Authority along with some civil servants and their families took part in a Fiji Day march and parade from Y-Corner to Subrail Park.

The occasion ended with prizes being awarded to Fiji Day essay and poster winners from primary and secondary schools around the Northern Division.

The theme for this year’s Fiji Day celebrations is ‘A Transformed, Inclusive and United Fiji for all.’