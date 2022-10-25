Celebrate Diwali in spirit of oneness and multiculturalism

Government Ministries, Departments and Organizations' Diwali office celebration. [Source: Facebook/Fijian Government]

Minister for Women has urged Fijians to celebrate Diwali in the true sense and spirit by spreading joy, sharing, and lighting up the spirits of others.

In her Diwali message Rosy Akbar says there are many families who may not be celebrating the festival this year therefore we need to extend a hand to help the needy and enjoy the festival with responsibility towards the vulnerable members of our communities.

Akbar says Fiji is known for its diversity and Diwali has always been made extra special with the coming together of people with different backgrounds, cultures, and races to celebrate and enjoy the festivity.

She adds the triumph of good over evil is a message that never gets old and no matter how many generations we pass, nothing will be able to replace the importance of righteousness.

Akbar says as a nation, we have overcome many challenges with our ability to work together as one and that is indeed a reason to celebrate together during such a festive occasion.