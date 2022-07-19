Cease improper application of taxi fares: Shandil

The Fiji Taxi Association says while the recent taxi fare increase is interim, operators need to execute ethical business practices.

The Consumer Council highlighted that they have received complaints that certain taxi drivers are charging the new fares without first calibrating their meters to reflect the new fares.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says in one such incident, the complainant sought clarification from the taxi driver on the different prices and was advised that several taxi drivers have resorted to switching to the night fare of $2, as they were unable to calibrate immediately.

However, General Secretary Ashwin Lal says since the change in the taxi fare is interim, it is not compulsory for taxi proprietors to calibrate the taxi meters.

Lal has, however, stressed that commuters should not be charged unreasonable fares.

The Consumer Council Chief Executive says the improper application of day and night fare charges should cease immediately.

She says the Land Transport Authority’s recent public advisory stipulates that although the changes are effective immediately, taxi meters need to be recalibrated, by the LTA’s authorized taxi meter calibration agencies in order to start charging the new fare.

The CEO says while the increase in taxi fares was effective immediately after the announcement and is expected to provide relief to taxi drivers, proper procedures and legal requirements must be strictly met and adhered to when passing the increased fares to consumers.

The Fiji Taxi Association is urging Fijians to lodge complaints against drivers who are charging incorrect fares.