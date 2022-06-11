CEA to create election awareness

[Source: Fijian Elections Office]

The Fijian Elections Office trained 17 participants from 11 Tikinas of the Lau Province in preparation for the 2022 General Election.

The Community Elections Advocate Training of Trainers Workshop was held in Suva today.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says these community leaders will lead the ‘talanoa’ on the election in their respective communities and empower people to vote.

He adds that participants will become certified CEA at the end of the training and they will create awareness of elections in their communities in due course.

The Community Engagement Project in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme forms phase two of the FEO’s ‘Know Your Election Campaign’ which aims to prepare grass-root level communities for the 2022 General Election.