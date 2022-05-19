CCF ups election game

CCF Chief Executive Officer, Louchrisha Hussain.

A public panel discussion focusing on the need for political parties to emphasize the development of human rights promotion and protection in Fiji will be held tonight.

This event has been organized by the Citizen’s Constitutional Forum and the theme of the discussion is “Promoting and protecting human rights in Fiji: political parties and their human rights-based approaches.”

CCF Chief Executive Officer, Louchrisha Hussain says CCF needs to reactivate its role in convening safe spaces for public discourse on human rights developments in the country.

“More specifically, in the leading up to elections to convene a space for citizens to safely engage with all political parties and, in doing so, leaders realize the consistent efforts needed for the protection and respect of our inherent freedoms.”

Hussain adds that CCF has sent invitations to all registered political parties to participate in the discussion.

Members of the public are also invited to be part of the panel that will be held tonight at the Southern Cross hotel conference room in Suva.

This event will begin at 6pm and it will also be streamed live on the CCF Facebook page, where Fijians are encouraged to also post their questions.