CCF MOU to polish research activities: Shandil

APAEA President, Professor Paresh Narayan (left), CCF Chief Executive, Seema Shandil. [Photo: Supplied]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is looking to polish its research capabilities that will help policymakers make informed decisions.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says this is the objective of the Memorandum of Understanding that she signed with the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association today.

Shandil says the MOU will build a working relationship between the two institutions to jointly support and develop research activities.

She adds that the MOU is the testament of the Council’s unification-focused approach of ensuring a fairer Fijian marketplace.

APAEA President, Professor Paresh Narayan says research collaboration between the two institutions can have a lasting impact, not only on public policy on matters related to consumers but have implications for the region as well.