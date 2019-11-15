Catholic Head convey New Year well-wishes to every Fijian

“Every New Year gives us the opportunity to create a vision that will bring about positive change.”

These are the words of Archbishop Peter Loy Chong in his New Year’s message.

Archbishop Loy Chong says COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Yasa has impacted Fiji in addition to the detrimental effects of climate change.

He has congratulated the Fijian Government for championing the Blue Ocean Economy and Climate change.

The Archbishop also highlighted domestic violence as a serious social problem.

Father Loy Chong adds these challenges have reminded us the importance of embracing love and care for one another.