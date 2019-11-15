Catholic Church to investigate claims of alleged sexual abuse

The Catholic Church of Fiji says it will conduct an investigation after reports of alleged sexual abuse of children within the Church.

TVNZ’s One News reported last night that it investigated claims of historic sexual abuse of children at the hands of catholic priests, brothers, and teachers.

The media outlet has spoken with Fijians who claim to have been victims.

Article continues after advertisement

One News reports the alleged abuse was carried out by New Zealand priests and brothers who were moved to the Pacific and involves decades of alleged abuse, deceit, and cover-up.

Catholic Archdiocese of Suva Vicar-General, Father Sulio Turagakacivi says they will look into these claims and if anyone is implicated, they will be referred to the relevant authorities.

“The Catholic Church here in Fiji is very serious in taking into account these kinds of reports. For those who have been implicated, we have processes to follow and if they have been proven guilty then we refer them to the relevant authorities and we are quite vocal and transparent on that.”

Head of the Catholic Church of Fiji Archbishop Peter Loy Chong is yet to comment on claims of any sexual abuse cases against children within the Catholic Church.

FBC News has contacted the Archbishop for comments and he is expected to respond soon.