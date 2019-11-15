Catholic Church to address sexual abuse allegations

The Archbishop today met with the major superiors of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese to address allegations of sexual abuse.

Father Peter Loy Chong met with Religious Congregations of the Church in Suva to discuss the allegations against minors.

The Archbishop in their meeting at Nicolas house reiterated that the Catholic Church in Fiji is committed to dealing with allegations of sexual abuse against minors by priests and religious members.

Article continues after advertisement

Father Peter Loy Chong says they will work closely with the arms of the law to ensure justice is served at all levels.