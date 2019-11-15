Home

COVID-19
Catholic Church lays out response measures to COVID-19

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 2, 2020 7:13 am

Several measures have been put in place by the Catholic Church in Fiji in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says a consultative group reflected on the Archdiocese of Suva’s pastoral response on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Archbishop says priests may continue to celebrate Mass for smaller groups, and it is the responsibility of the priest to ensure that the numbers attending these services do not exceed 15, including themselves.

The parish churches will remain open for prayers especially during holy week, but the parish priest should make sure that not more than 15 people are in the church at one time.

Baptisms will be delayed, however, if there is a risk of death, the child should be baptized with not more than six people in attendance

The Sacrament of Confession has also been suspended.

The church permits weddings, however, with only five people in attendance consisting of the celebrant, bride, groom, and two witnesses and following current Government requirements regarding social distancing of one person per two square meters.

Archbishop Chong says funerals are permitted with only ten attendees and must be in accordance.

The Archbishop stresses that all parishes and parishioners are required to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as provided by the health authorities.

Click here for more on COVID-19

