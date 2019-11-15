Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Category Two TC Sarai continues slow and steady movement

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 29, 2019 5:08 pm

Category Two Tropical Cyclone Sarai was located about 125km south of Matuku or 170km west-northwest of Ono-I-Lau at 5 this afternoon.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the cyclone is moving East Southeast at about 10km/hr.

It says that close to its centre TC Sarai is expected to have average winds of up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr.

Article continues after advertisement

The Weather Office says the centre should be located about 70km west-northwest of Ono-I-Lau or 170km southeast of Matuku at 5am tomorrow.

It says as the cyclone continues it is projected to be located at about 50km east northeast of Ono-i-Lau or 180km south southeast of Kabara at 5pm tomorrow.

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the Fiji Group.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.