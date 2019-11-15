Category Two TC Sarai continues slow and steady movement

Category Two Tropical Cyclone Sarai was located about 125km south of Matuku or 170km west-northwest of Ono-I-Lau at 5 this afternoon.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the cyclone is moving East Southeast at about 10km/hr.

It says that close to its centre TC Sarai is expected to have average winds of up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr.

The Weather Office says the centre should be located about 70km west-northwest of Ono-I-Lau or 170km southeast of Matuku at 5am tomorrow.

It says as the cyclone continues it is projected to be located at about 50km east northeast of Ono-i-Lau or 180km south southeast of Kabara at 5pm tomorrow.

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the Fiji Group.