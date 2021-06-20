Home

News

Casual workers and volunteers assist with Municipal Council operations

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 26, 2021 7:16 am

Casual workers and volunteers have been hired to assist with the operations of MUnicipal Councils affected by the outbreak.

This will be managed by the CEO and the Special Administrators in consultation with the Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government.

Members of the public are also advised that some services of the Nausori Town Council will be affected in the coming weeks as 42 staff are either in isolation, quarantine, or in containment areas.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar, says that only urgent services such as garbage collection, market operations, bus depot services, and rates, and fee collection services will be undertaken until all staff are back to work.

The Council had to close the Nakasi Office and redeploy staff to assist in market management and other essential services.
Kumar says that resources had to be rearranged to ensure continuity of critical services adding that they are strategizing to ensure that urgent services are carried out, without much disruption to ratepayers, vendors, and the public.

The Council will only attend to critical complaints and drain and grass cutting services on a needs basis.

