FIJIAN BUDGET
Castaway Island to re-open next Friday

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 22, 2020 9:28 am
With a number of hotels and resorts re-opening amid the pandemic, Castaway Island will open its doors by the end of this month.[Source: Booking.com]

With a number of hotels and resorts re-opening amid the pandemic, Castaway Island will open its doors by the end of this month.

General Manager Steven Andrews says under the Love Our Local’s campaign there is an opportunity for an island holiday experience.

Andrews says it will not be easy but they are hoping for the best in the coming months.

Article continues after advertisement

“We feel that with the rate or the offerings we have for the local market it will be quite attractive and if you look at it our rates we are offering is around $300 a night where the usual rate is four or five times that amount.”

At least 50 workers will be needed for Castaway to re-open and Andrews says the resort is pleased to be able to re-employ workers during this difficult period.

He also highlighted that since the island resort closed in March, they have been supporting the 202 staff with no terminations.

