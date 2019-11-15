News
Castaway Island staff relieved with re-opening
August 3, 2020 4:24 pm
James Tamanikaiyaroi and Iliano Vakalelevesi
The re-opening of Castaway Island Resort over the weekend came as a relief for staff who were without work for almost four months.
32-year-old James Tamanikaiyaroi who returned to the resort says he did not lose hope and focused on supporting his family through other means.
“I never gave up that’s one thing I learned from this pandemic if worse comes to worst keep trying and after I few weeks I went out and started farming got some vegetables and seeds and started planting. Managed to put food on the table keep them happy and occupied as well.”
It was a different situation for Iliano Vakalelevesi who had to remain on the island for a while because Lautoka had been on lock-down.
He says it was tough to be away from his loved ones.
“Being like 18 years here and with our families, we have good communication with the kids however it’ s not easy but we have to go around it.”
Staff have also praised management, as those sent home continued to receive 75% of their pay.
Around 60 staff are now back while 140 workers remain at home.