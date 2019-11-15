Castaway Island staff relieved with re-opening

The re-opening of Castaway Island Resort over the weekend came as a relief for staff who were without work for almost four months.

32-year-old James Tamanikaiyaroi who returned to the resort says he did not lose hope and focused on supporting his family through other means.

“I never gave up that’s one thing I learned from this pandemic if worse comes to worst keep trying and after I few weeks I went out and started farming got some vegetables and seeds and started planting. Managed to put food on the table keep them happy and occupied as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

It was a different situation for Iliano Vakalelevesi who had to remain on the island for a while because Lautoka had been on lock-down.

He says it was tough to be away from his loved ones.

“Being like 18 years here and with our families, we have good communication with the kids however it’ s not easy but we have to go around it.”

Staff have also praised management, as those sent home continued to receive 75% of their pay.

Around 60 staff are now back while 140 workers remain at home.