Cassava supply hampered following TC Yasa and COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and Tropical Cyclone Yasa have hampered the supply of cassava to the local and international markets.

Tavioka Growers Association President, Josaia Rayawa, says they are putting measures to cushion the impact these events has left on local farmers.

He reveals that 76,000 tonnes of cassava was produced in 2019 and they are aiming to increase this figure.

“That’s a market already taken. So we are not interested in those who contributed to the 76,000 tones. We are interested in people who want to extend beyond that, to create a new industry to supply value-added opportunities.”

Rayawa says farmers were also affected when many hotels shut down operations due to the pandemic.

“When the service industry dies, a lot of people are without job or occupation, but the ability or the opportunity to utilize their farms and participate in an endeavor we are proposing here where people plant tavioka.”

Taveuni Farmer, Josevata Drugu is urging Fijians, particularly the youth to engage in this commercial farming.

The Association was established two years ago and the membership registration continues to increase.