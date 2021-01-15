Cassava farmers told capitalize on value adding opportunities

Cassava farmers are being urged to take advantage of value adding opportunities that will ensure their crop is put to good use.

Many farmers are facing challenges with supply as a direct consequence of COVID-19 and the recent Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Tavioka Growers Association President, Josaia Rayawa, says they will prioritize demand from markets while ensuring food security.

Rayawa adds despite the current challenges, they will continue to initiate new market strategies to ensure cassava farming stays viable.

“We want to expand beyond that, to create a new industry to supply value added opportunities for farming.”

He adds they plan to produce flour out of cassava for both local and international markets.