Cart driver to be questioned

Police are expected to question a woman following an incident in Taveuni which has claimed the life of another woman.

Police confirm the driver of the electric cart has been discharged from the CWM Hospital.

The suspect was riding an electric cart with three others when the driver allegedly lost control, causing it to tumble down a slope.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was trapped underneath and was pronounced dead at the Taveuni Hospital.

The suspect is now resting at a relative’s place and will be questioned by investigators once she has fully recovered.