Carpenter in custody for drunk driving

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

A 37-year old carpenter is in police custody after he was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor.

Police say the man was also involved in an accident along the Wainibokasi Road in Nausori this morning.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the incident occurred after 8am and the suspect was travelling alone.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan is again calling on drivers not to drink and drive as they are endangering their lives and other innocent road users.

He stresses snap traffic checks will be conducted however drivers should be responsible at all times.