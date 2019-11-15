Carpenter charged for alleged rape of step daughter

A 40- year- old carpenter who had allegedly attempted to rape his step daughter last week has been charged.
The matter was reported at the Totogo Police Station by the victim’s mother.
The carpenter is charged with one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.
Article continues after advertisement
He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.
