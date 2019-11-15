Home

Carpenter charged for alleged rape of step daughter

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 15, 2020 7:16 am

A 40- year- old carpenter who had allegedly attempted to rape his step daughter last week has been charged.

The matter was reported at the Totogo Police Station by the victim’s mother.

The carpenter is charged with one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

