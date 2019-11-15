Home

News

Carpenter arrested for alleged rape

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 29, 2020 11:57 am

A carpenter in his late 20s is in custody at the Nakasi Police Station for allegedly raping a six-year-old child during a drinking party.

Police say the victim was alone inside the living room watching television while her parents were drinking with others when the alleged offence happened.

The victim has been medically examined as investigation continues.

