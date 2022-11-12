Carnival to be a one-stop-shop for all

The 2022 Walesi Digital Carnival, which starts today, will be a one-stop shop for all Fijians at the Suva City foreshore.

According to Walesi Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj, preparations are going well and more vendors have registered to be part of the event.

Maharaj says government ministries and businesses have already booked their booths.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fijians can expect educational and awareness sessions as Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Services, Fiji National Provident Fund, University of South Pacific, and Land Transport Authority will also be present at the event.

The Walesi CEO says food lovers will also have a variety of options to choose from as Grills Fiji, Tasty Vibes, and Patel’s restaurant have established booths at the venue.

The carnival starts at 10am and will include live music, rides, fun games, giveaway prizes, and great shopping deals.