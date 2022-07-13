Carnival focuses on safe communities

Divisional Police Commander North SSP Viliame Soko.

The Fiji Police Force’s aim at the Digicel Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa is to achieve an increased level of cooperation for safer communities.

Speaking at the week-long Carnival, Divisional Police Commander North SSP Viliame Soko says they will need the help of the public as they cannot achieve this alone.

Soko says they are using all available platforms through the vanua, religious organizations, business communities, NGO’s, civil society and sports to advocate the need for collaboration.

“The majority of the serious crimes being committed in the Northern Division are happening within the sanctity of our homes. Sexual offences, violence against women and children, drugs to name a few are offences taking place in homes and communities.”

Soko says police are the last line of defence as they receive reports after a crime has been committed.

This, he adds, is what they are trying to avoid as they want to be proactive rather than reactive.

The saying there is strength in numbers encapsulates what the essence of Duavata is all about – working together to help each other, prevent crime, make communities safer and make the Northern Division the safest Division.