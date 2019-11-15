Careless rubbish disposal causes financial strains on municipalities

Careless disposal of rubbish in town and city centres is becoming costly and causing financial strains on municipalities.

Suva City Council Special Administrator Isikeli Tikoduadua says they’ve had to fork out extra money to collect rubbish tossed on roadsides when the money could have been spent on other work.

Addressing the Environment Volunteer Leaders Forum yesterday, Tikoduadua says Fijians must be responsible when disposing their rubbish.

“What we are doing over here is extra and is outside those areas especially when we go out and collect rubbish that are left all over the road so it actually strain our finance.”

The SCC Special Administrator says volunteers should be given the recognition in ensuring Fiji remains clean.

“Volunteers come out weekly and not being recognized to pick someone else. It is a sad thing for someone else to come and clean your rubbish for you and I see that this is the responsibility of parents.”

The SCC Special Administrator is calling on Fijians to be responsible in disposing rubbish and to avoid creating the unnecessary need for others to clean up.