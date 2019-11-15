careFiji App foundation of phase 2 recovery: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the next phase of Fiji’s COVID response is tied to the launch of the careFIJI App.

He says this is a powerful new tool that allows us to notify users if they are exposed to the coronavirus.

This App forms the foundation of Phase 2 of our recovery, and of the new normal we’re working to create.

He says the practice of contact tracing was critical to Fiji’s success in breaking the chains of COVID-transmission, but much of that effort led by Fiji’s contact tracing teams relied on people’s memories.

careFIJI uses Bluetooth technology on our phones to make contact tracing much faster and more accurate.

Bainimarama says it’s built on the very same technology that both Singapore and Australia have used to launch their own contact-tracing apps.

“So, God forbid another COVID-positive person is among the public, if they have careFIJI installed, this App will allow the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to quickly notify any other careFIJI users who have been in contact with that individual. If used by enough people, this will “break the chain” in a faster, more highly-targeted way. This would allow Fiji to limit the need for broader public health measures, like lockdowns”.

Bainimarama says careFIJI will instill a sense of confidence in other countries showing the world, and our tourists, that Fiji is perhaps the safest nation on Earth to live, work, and holiday in.

“It will bring back lost jobs of our friends and neighbours. It will restore lost income and put us back on track to economic greatness. That peace of mind has the potential to be the most powerful marketing campaign in Fijian history”.

Bainimarama stressed the success of this App ultimately rests in the hearts and hands of every Fijian who must careFIJI and keep their Bluetooth turned on at all times.

“If you have a smartphone, open Google Playstore or the Apple App store, search for careFIJI –– you’ll see the same logo like those around me now –– download it now, and switch on your Bluetooth. And just like that, you’ve already done your part to help return to a new normal. Because the App uses Bluetooth and not data for its core function, careFIJI itself takes almost no data to use once it’s installed. careFIJI is designed to be as easy, secure, and hassle-free as possible”.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that it is mandatory that all users of government issued phones, members of the disciplined forces, and users with phones issued by government-funded statutory bodies, download the careFIJI App.

“Entities in which the government holds an interest and social welfare recipients, other government assistance beneficiaries as well as civil servants should all download careFIJI. We’ll also be working closely with our private sector partners, particularly those in key economic sectors with large staff numbers, to encourage uptake of the App”.

He also urged all businesses to be leaders in their respective fields by drawing up their own gameplans for running safe, COVID-proofed operations.

“We aren’t sending the police to every workplace in the country to enforce these policies, this strategy relies on self-regulation – it relies on businesses stepping up and doing the right thing for their customers and for their country. But if businesses aren’t complying, we won’t hesitate to go back on the easing of restrictions.”