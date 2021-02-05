Care Fiji Commitment programme receives international recognition

The Care Fiji Commitment (CFC) Programme has received recognition by the World Travel & Tourism Council.

With this recognition, Fijian tourism businesses that have made the Care Fiji Commitment can access both the CFC branding tools and the globally recognized World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) ‘Safe Travels’ stamp.

This basically means that the stamp allows travellers to recognize destinations and companies adopting health and hygiene protocols.

It will also give confidence to international travellers and will help ensure a seamless travel experience as border restrictions ease.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that achieving global recognition reinforces Fiji’s commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of visitors and Fijians alike.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the tourism industry has taken extraordinary measures to build a COVID-safe travel experience and those efforts have now received WTTC accreditation.

He stresses that when our borders re-open, visitors to Fiji can be confidently assured that we are quite serious about keeping them safe and keeping COVID-19 out of our communities.

Tourism Fiji Acting CEO, Robert Thompson says their team is working hard to ensure that all businesses in the tourism sector are signed up for the Care Fiji Commitment programme.

Tourism Fiji and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport officially launched the Care Fiji Commitment in October last year.

To date, Tourism Fiji has seen a total of 182 nominated Wellness Ambassadors, 155 of whom have completed the training programme and 81 of whom have submitted their action plans under the programme.