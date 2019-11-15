CARE Fiji App to enhance Fiji’s fight against COVID-19

The CARE Fiji App is expected to be launched soon which will further enhance Fiji’s fight against the Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the App which is similar to that used in Singapore and Australia is currently going through its verification phase before being made available to all Fijians.

“A mobile app called CARE Fiji has been developed that will harness our phones. Bluetooth technology to make any contract tracing faster, easier and more effective. And it will do so all while protecting the privacy of the user.”

Bainimarama says the use of the CARE Fiji app will determine the country’s counter measures against the virus and allow for some semblance of normalcy.

“If enough Fijians use CARE Fiji, we’ll be able to avoid large scale lockdowns entirely. More importantly wide spread adoption of CARE Fiji will help save lives, bring back jobs and increase confidence amongst our Tourism and Trading partners.”

The CARE Fiji App is expected to be made available for the general public as early as next month.