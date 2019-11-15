Care Fiji App to complete testing this week

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says government hopes to finalize the Care Fiji App by the end of this week.

This will be dependent on the completion of testing by Google Store and APP Store.

While providing an update on the COVID-19 tracing app Sayed-Khaiyum adds that provided the testing is completed on time, they then plan to have the Prime Minister launch the app by sometime next week.

He says the CARE Fiji app will make contact tracing faster, easier and more effective.

Sayed-Khaiyum explains that using Bluetooth technology, the app will significantly enhance Fiji’s COVID-19 counter measures.

“Fiji Care is actually funding the entire marketing of this app because we need to get all Fijians to understand how important it is to get this app. There will be radio advertisements, TV advertisements, and billboard advertisements to get everybody to be on this app.”

The Economy Minister adds that the Care Fiji mobile app is based on the open source reference implementation blue trace protocol developed by the Singaporean Government that mirrors the COVID safe widely adopted by millions of Australians in their campaign to eliminate COVID-19.

Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that this app will prove to be beneficial not just for visitors coming to Fiji but also for Fijians.