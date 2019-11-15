CARE Fiji App critical to any future travel bubble

The contact tracing APP, CARE Fiji is expected to be available to the Fijian public in the coming weeks.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says with the availability of CARE Fiji, it will be a critical component in opening up borders and enabling Fiji to be part of any travel bubble.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the app is now going through the final verification process before it can be officially launched.

“It’s critically important for us to have that because it’ll be an indication to our bubble partners, would be bubble partners that Fiji is actually geared up for that so people will feel that it’s safe to come to Fiji too. So as with numerous studies that have recently shown, the more people you have, or the higher percentage of the population with the contact tracing app then people feel alot more confident and your able then to track people down in respect of those who actually maybe exposed to COVID-19.”

The Economy Minister says the verification process now only requires google play store to sign off.

In addition, Sayed-Khaiyum says they are also speaking to the Singaporean government on their various measures that were implemented when they rolled out their contact tracing app.