Care and Protection allowance program to continue: Akbar

The Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar reiterates that Fijian citizens under the Care and Protection Allowance Program will continue to receive payments.

She says the government’s social protection system has the key aim of leaving no is left behind.

Akbar says than 9,000 households benefit from the Care and Protection Allowance Program.

She adds that the Care & Protection Allowance currently assists over 9,564 households with a budget allocation of $13.7m.

The Minister says that the Care and Protection Allowance is a social protection scheme specifically targeted at assisting poor and vulnerable children by providing a monthly cash allowance.