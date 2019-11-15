Cards will be open for redemption from next Wednesday

The Education Ministry has confirmed that all blue subsidized E-Transport cards will be open for redemption from the 8th January, 2020.

This after the Ministry has successfully topped up Government subsidised student e-Transport cards .

To access these funds, all students carrying blue e-Transport cards need to get the balance loaded onto their cards using the “redeem” function on any e-Ticketing machines installed on buses, or by visiting any Vodafone/Valuefone and Mr Mobile outlets or District Education Offices.

Students can also use the new e-ticketing KIOSK machines at Suva, Nausori and Nadi bus stands.

To ensure a smooth process, parents and students are urged to redeem these cards well in advance of the start of Term 1 on Monday 13 January 2020.