Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Cards will be open for redemption from next Wednesday

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 4, 2020 5:15 pm

The Education Ministry has confirmed that all blue subsidized E-Transport cards will be open for redemption from the 8th January, 2020.

This after the Ministry has successfully topped up Government subsidised student e-Transport cards .

To access these funds, all students carrying blue e-Transport cards need to get the balance loaded onto their cards using the “redeem” function on any e-Ticketing machines installed on buses, or by visiting any Vodafone/Valuefone and Mr Mobile outlets or District Education Offices.

Article continues after advertisement

Students can also use the new e-ticketing KIOSK machines at Suva, Nausori and Nadi bus stands.

To ensure a smooth process, parents and students are urged to redeem these cards well in advance of the start of Term 1 on Monday 13 January 2020.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.