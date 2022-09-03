Cardiac surgery to begin soon: Waqainabete

The cardiac surgery procedures at the Lautoka Hospital are expected to begin by the end of this month.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the recent surge in COVID-19 and influenza across Australia and New Zealand has adversely affected the timeline for this service.

However, he says all the required equipment is being commissioned and several patients have been identified to undergo this surgery.

“Open heart surgery is not a simple thing where someone is just found today and get surgery tomorrow. It requires assessment, it requires optimizing, it requires making sure that the patient level is right. This means that the heart will be allowed to stop beating on its own and the heart drive machine beats on behalf of the patient.”

Dr Waqainabete says cardiac surgery is complex and it encompasses the process of screening, selection, and stabilization of patients prior to doing a procedure.