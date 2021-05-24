Home

News

Captain Tawake appointed as Deputy Commander

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 4:43 pm
Colonel Sapenafa Motufaga [left] and Captain Humphrey Biu Tawake [Photo: Supplied]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has announced new senior appointments within the Force.

Captain Humphrey Biu Tawake has been appointed as Deputy Commander of the RFMF, moving on from his previous position as Chief of Navy.

Captain Tawake was commissioned into the Fiji Navy in 1992 and rose through the ranks both in the Navy and the RFMF.

Article continues after advertisement

He recently graduated from Australia War College and has proven himself as an ideal candidate for the appointment.

Meanwhile, Colonel Sapenafa Motufaga has been appointed as Chief of Staff at the RFMF headquarters.

Col. Motufaga is returning from New York after having served at the Fiji Permanent Mission to the United Nations as the Military Police Advisor.

He was the Commander Land Forces before taking up his diplomatic posting and is a graduate of National Defence College in India.

These appointments were conducted following the resignation of Captain John Fox and Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz.

