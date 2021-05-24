Home

Captain Smith buried at sea

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 4:12 pm

A burial at sea was conducted today for the late Captain Jonathan Smith.

Captain Smith was known by many as Skipper died last week in a road accident.

Many Fijians remember him for his great insight into weather reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Family and close friends gathered at the Yacht Club in Suva this morning to bid their last farewell before his body was transported for burial at sea outside the Suva reef.

Smith achieved many successes over the years, one including captaining the traditional ocean-going canoe Uto Ni Yalo between 2010 and 2012.

Before becoming the Operations Manager for Dive Centre Fiji Limited, he worked on foreign-going cargo ship operating out of Australia and New Zealand.

During his time with Dive Centre Fiji Limited, he led a group of divers that salvaged wrecks at sea.

He was also well known for being a vocal marine activist.

