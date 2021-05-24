Captain Fox to join a regional organization

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has confirmed the resignation of two senior military officers after more than 30 years of service.

In a statement, the RFMF has confirmed that both Captain Fox and Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz have resigned from the fraternity.

Captain John Fox has taken up a lucrative offer from a regional organization and will be leaving the RFMF after utilizing his leave entitlement.

Both long-serving military personnel held various top positions in the Force, before they tender their resignations.

The RFMF has commended both Brigadier General Aziz and Captain Fox for their contributions and years of service.

RFMF Commander, Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai earlier told FBC News that he has received their resignation letters.

Brigadier General Aziz served 35 years in the Force while Captain Fox having served 34 years.