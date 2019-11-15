Home

Capital projects will continue in the next financial year: Usamate

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 6:45 am
Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate. [File Photo]

Work on a number of capital projects will continue in the new financial year, despite constraints in revenue due to the effects of COVID-19.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says while we are waiting for the Tourism Industry to pick up again, new construction will provide employment opportunities which will augur well for the economy.

“In this particular case, there is COVID-19, revenue is down, there is no tourists which is 40 percent our GDP so we have got to get ready help the tourism industry get back on board and at the same time getting people back into employment. Obviously construction of infrastructure is the way that we can do this.”

Usamate says the ministries under his portfolio will ensure funds allocated are used to the best of their ability towards stimulating the economy.

Meanwhile, Fiji Roads Authority chief executive Jonathan Moore says the increased allocation shows their work is recognized as they continue to better road networks.

“The work that we are doing now in Suva, we intend to expand into the other urban centres as well. As for the surprise, well budgets are always a surprise to us, we are never quite sure of what to expect. But we are encouraged by this one and yeah we can work with it.”

Other capital projects that will continue include, the new maternity wing at the CWM Hospital, the construction of the Prime Minister’s Office complex, the completion of new and refurbished police stations, new sporting facilities, upgrade of hospitals and agro-economy projects.

