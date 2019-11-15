Capital developments derailed due to severe TC Winston

Climate change affects all aspects of life including health services.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the impacts of climate change causes setbacks in health developments and it affects the achievements of health targets and the progress of health projects through the devastation of facilities during cyclones and flooding.

Dr Waqainabete says the plans of renovation and capital development had been derailed after cyclone Winston in 2016.

“For Nabouwalu Hospital more than $3m has been invested. Tavua hospital $2.5 m and still counting. As you are aware by next year we will open the new Ba hospital. We hope to open the Nasau Health Centre by the end of this year and the renovation has cost around $900,000.So you can see there has been significant redevelopment due to Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.”

Dr Waqainabete says climate change poses challenges in achieving Universal Health Coverage.