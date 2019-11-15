Capital City gears up for 50th anniversary celebrations

With nine days remaining to Fiji’s 50th Independence anniversary, the capital city is slowly starting to glow with colors of the national banner blue.

The biggest municipal council has partnered with other stakeholders to boost the spirit of Fijians and business houses.

National flags have been placed around the city and the Suva City Council says there is still a lot to come.

Chair of Special Administrators, Isikeli Tikoduadua says the Suva Market is expected to come alive as vendors will be competing for the best independence anniversary decoration.

“We approached the Suva Market Vendors Association and they were quite keen to partner us in this decoration, so next week they will have their competition, we will have judge, mystery judge, they will go out there and identified we believe should be awarded the prize.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Vinay Kumar says business houses have also shown interest to paint the City blue.

“It is getting the people and the mood and the momentum, so we are trying our best during these difficult times but this historic occasion I think we will be judging history if in this pandemic we can do these things.”

Kumar says they also expect retailers to make gains as they host the Suva on Sale.

The SCC and the Retailers Associations have also called on retailers to open up their shops if they wish to next Saturday despite it being a public holiday.

With several activities planned in the Capital City, the Police Force has assured they will increase patrol to ensure safety of all Fijians.