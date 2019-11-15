Home

News

Capital City described as a ghost town on New Year’s Eve

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 1, 2021 10:12 am
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

New Year’s Eve has never been so quiet says Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

The Acting Commissioner says that the Capital City felt like a ghost town at midnight yesterday compared to the past years of police operations.

He and senior officers were out on street patrol last night.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says 2020 was a challenging year for everyone.

While thanking Fijians for adhering to the curfew restrictions, he is urging everyone to continue observing the restriction.

“We have noticed a lot of change of mind and attitude as people retaking care that curfew is in place. However, having said that there are still a lot of people who do not have that care to know that this is done for the safety of all of us and in line with the requirements of the Ministry of Health.”

Over five-thousand-five-hundred arrests have been made to-date since the restrictions came in place in March last year.

The Acting Police Commissioner stresses that Police will not arrest those with proper documentation on why they need to be moving around during curfew hours or anyone facing a medical emergency.

Meanwhile, police officers have also been reminded to serve Fijians with pride.

