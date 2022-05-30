Capacity building on ship boarding operation

[Source: Facebook/ Republic of Fiji Navy]

Navy and Police personnel are now better equipped to enforce laws in Fiji’s territorial waters.

This comes after 22 naval personnel and four Police officers recently graduated from a two-week-long course on ship boarding procedures conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Course Instructor Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Fernando says the training encompasses awareness of international laws while at sea, legal limitations, arrest procedures, defensive use of force, boarding tactics, and practical application of learned skills in reality-based scenarios.

The training is one of two sessions with the second cohort of participants to commence training this week.

Fernando adds the training is one of several commitments from the United States Government to strengthen partnerships and interoperability between the two Navies in the interest of improving the Fiji Navy’s capacity and capability.

“Our team is happy to be here in Fiji alongside our friends from the Navy and Police conducting courses on maritime security, ship boarding operations and enhancing their capability to protect and enforce laws within Fijian territorial waters. And we look forward to more opportunities to collaborate and strengthen partnerships between the United States and Fiji.”

In his address to the course graduates, Fiji Navy Supreme Commander Marika Vosawale expressed his appreciation to the US Government, the United States Coast Guard, and Chief Petty Officer

Joshua Means and his team for their time and effort in ensuring the course was successfully conducted.