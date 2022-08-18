Capacity assessment vital: Tuivucilevu

[Photo: Supplied]

The Women in Fisheries Network thinks that after doing seminars and other programs, it is necessary to assess the capacity of its members.

Network coordinator Adi Tuivucilevu says by doing this, they are able to create additional, urgently required programs centered on management and leadership.

“So basically the approach is trying to raise women from the informal to the formal industry, so this is a whole approach, so doing all these little trainings, financial management trainings.”

Article continues after advertisement

Tuivucilevu adds members also contribute ideas and the Network does its best to place them in the necessary training sessions run by other organizations.