Cane planting window remains open

The new cane planting window under the cane development program is still open for farmers.

Sugar Cane Growers Council acting chief executive Sunil Chaudhry says growers can still go to their nearest field officers and enquire about the program.

Chaudhry says they can also seek advice on the scheme from the Council office.

He says a major challenge for the farmers currently is that there is not enough rainfall in the cane belt areas.

However, Chaudhry adds that growers can still prepare their land.

The cane planting window will end by October.

Any planted after October 31st will be harvested during the 2022 crushing season.