Cane harvester operators undergo training

The mechanical cane harvester operators recently took part in a training session at the Fiji Sugar Corporation Training Center in Lautoka.

This training was also attended by FSC farm advisors, Sugar Cane Growers Council officers and representatives from the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji.

SRIF Deputy Chief Executive, Prem Naidu says the operators were trained on how to use the mechanical harvesters just ahead of the crushing season.

Naidu says during the cane harvesting season SRIF officers together with FSC farm advisors will be present in the cane fields to monitor these mechanical harvester operators.