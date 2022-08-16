Cane growers will always be supported: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reiterated that their commitment towards cane growers will never be affected.

While opening the International Sugar Organization workshop in Lautoka today, Bainimarama says even though the economy’s reliance on sugar is not what it was 30 or 40 years ago, the support towards farmers will continue.

“In fact, in terms of raw support, our commitment to the success of our growers has never been worth more. Because of that support, we remain a proud and productive cane-growing country that is wholly committed to our place in a sustainable world sugar economy.”

Bainimarama who is also the Minister for the Sugar Industry told those present, that Fiji is also proud to assume the chairmanship role of the 60th ISO Council Meeting and host this mid-year virtual workshop.

He says the meeting is a platform for discussion, a safety net for those most vulnerable and a research body at the cutting edge of solutions.

The theme for this year’s Workshop is “Resilience – a way for a sustainable sugar industry”.